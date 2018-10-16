LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 24: Paul Stastny #26 of the Vegas Golden Knights skates during warmups before a preseason game against the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Vegas Golden Knights have announced that center Paul Stastny could be sidelined a few months with a lower-body injury. The original thought, though, was that he would miss only three games.

UPDATE: #VGK head coach Gerard Gallant says C Paul Stastny (LBI) could be out multiple months https://t.co/61l7GVDHBT #TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/9szwsvt1ef — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) October 15, 2018

Stastny was injured during Golden Knights game against the Buffalo Sabres on October 8th. In the final minutes of the game, Jack Eichel dove to block a shot when he crashed into Stastny’s leg. Stastny had his legs taken out from under him during the play.

Here is where Paul Stastny likely got hurt last night, which has caused him to be questionable tomorrow. Final minutes of the game, got his legs taken out from under home. (See next tweet for reaction). #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/qTEE9KrqD1 — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) October 9, 2018

Paul Stastny has played for the Winnipeg Jets, Colorado Avalanche, St.Louis Blues and Golden Knights. Over his 13-year career, Stastny has scored 220 goals and 426 assists for 646 points in 827 career games. He has 20 goals and 30 assists for 50 points in 72 Stanley Cup Playoff Games, as well. The Avalanche drafted Stastny in the second round of the 2005 NHL Draft.

Stastny has yet to record a point this season, however. He has added six minutes in penalties, though. His possession numbers are 62.6 percent Corsi with a relative Corsi of +2.3 percent. Stastny signed a three-year, $19.5 million deal with the Knights on July 1st.

The loss of Stastny will be a huge for Vegas as they are tied with the Edmonton Oilers for 29th in the leagues in goals per game(1.7). In his absence, the Knights should look for guys like Max Pacioretty to rack up points. Stastny and Pacioretty were the two big signings that the Knights made in the off-season.

The Golden Knights do have depth up the middle, though. Tomas Nosek will move up to the second line in Stastny’s absence. Stastny is not the only injury the team is dealing with, however. Alex Tuch remains sidelined as he works his way back from a lower-body injury. Deryk Engelland is day to day with after leaving Saturday’s victory against the Philadelphia Flyers with an un-disclosed injury.

With a potential two month timeline, this has Stastny back in the Golden Knights line-up hopefully before the new year.

