The Las Vegas Golden Knights have signed forward Alex Tuch to a seven-year contract extension worth $33.25 million, or $4.75 million AAV per season. Tuch was set to become a free agent at the end of this season, but the deal ensures his future with Vegas into the 2025-26 season.

Over his two-year NHL career, Tuch has played 84 games, posting 15 goals and 22 assists for 37 points. Tuch was drafted in 2014 as a first-round pick, 14th overall, by the Minnesota Wild in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

After a brief stay with the Wild, Tuch moved to the Golden Knights in a 2017 Expansion Draft trade that specified the Knights would select Erik Haula instead of one of the Wild defencemen. Last season, he played 78 games with Vegas, earning 15 goals and 22 assists for 37 points.

The 22-year-old winger won’t receive any signing bonuses as part of the deal, but its stated that he will have a five-team no-trade clause that will go into effect in five years.

What this means for the future

Tuch has been a star in the Vegas lineup. He played in all 20 post-season games with the team. Although he is yet to make his debut in the 2018-19 season, he is set to have another impressive campaign. The Knights are making a play to lock down their young stars for the long-term and expecting that their value will increase in the future. Tuch is currently sidelined with a lower-body issue that he sustained during the preseason finale against the San Jose Sharks. He is currently on the injured reserve and considered to be week-to-week. Once he’s cleared, he’s set to fall back into a top-six role for the team.

