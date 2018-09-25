LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 28: Shea Theodore #27 of the Vegas Golden Knights is defended by Devante Smith-Pelly #25 of the Washington Capitals during the first period in Game One of the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on May 28, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Vegas Golden Knights have re-signed restricted free agent Shea Theodore to a seven-year contract worth 36.4 $million, or $5.2 million per season AAV. This contract expires at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Shea Theodore signs a seven-year extension with #VGK at an AAV of $5.2M. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) September 25, 2018

Drafted 26th overall in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the Anaheim Ducks, Shea Theodore experienced a breakout season in 2017-18. After two partial seasons in which he appeared in a combined total of just 53 games, he dressed for 61 contests and would’ve played more if not for injury.

Furthermore, Theodore scored at least double the number of goals he had in any previous year, as well as at least triple the number of assists. He ended with six goals and 23 assists, for 29 points. Coupled with a Corsi-for percentage of 52.5%, and a relative Corsi-for of 0.5%, his season can easily be classified as a career-best.

Vegas acquired Theodore at the expansion draft in 2017. The Ducks sent Theodore to Vegas in exchange for their promise to not take either Josh Manson or Sami Vatanen. These are two other young defensemen the Ducks apparently see as more valuable to their future.

Now, one year later, Manson and Vatanen both produced marginally more points (likely thanks to the higher amount of games they both logged) than Theodore. Vatanen also currently for the New Jersey Devils after he was traded for Adam Henrique. The major difference? Theodore played in the Stanley Cup Final and accumulated three goals and 10 points in 20 games during their run while logging a career-high average of 21:48 per night.

Shea Theodore And His Future

Theodore, who turns just 23 in August, is a smart young defenseman whose offensive game is blossoming as quickly as his defensive game. His postseason performance has him primed to log big minutes more regularly next season. He’s productive and a great option for both penalty kill and power play for the Knights. Theodore will definitely be an NHL-caliber defenseman for a very long time.

Expect Shea Theodore to build on his career-bests, especially if he can stay healthy. He could definitely top 40 points, potentially 15 goals, next season.

