The Vegas Golden Knights have announced a three-year contract extension with goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury. It is a three-year deal worth $21 million. The contract carries a $7 million AAV per season. The deal keeps Fleury in Vegas until 2021-22. Fleury has one year remaining on his current deal.

Since he was selected by the Golden Knights in the expansion draft, Marc-Andre Fleury has become the face of the Golden Knights. The 33-year old struggled with injuries this season and only appeared in 46 games. Fleury posted a 29-13-4 record with a 2.24 goals against average. In the playoffs, Fleury led the surprising expansion team all the way to the Stanley Cup finals. He has a 13-7 record with a sparkling 2.24 goals against average, a .927 save percentage and four shutouts.

The 2003 first overall pick is entering his 14th NHL season. He is the veteran of 737 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Golden Knights. He has a career 404-229-72 record with 2.56 goals against average and a .913 save percentage. The Sore-Tracy native has won three Stanley Cups (2009, 2016,2017) in his career, all with the Penguins.

Flower Power

Since joining the team at last years expansion draft, Fleury is one of the most popular Golden Knights. His strong play in these playoffs has endeared him even more to the Vegas faithful. Fleury led the Knights on an impressive playoff run that saw them dispatch the Los Angelis Kings, San Jose Sharks and Winnipeg Jets en route to the Stanley Cup finals. Unfortunately, the clock struck 12 for Vegas in the finals, where they were dispatched by the Washington Capitals. Still, Fleury’s play has him in strong consideration for the Conn Smyth and forever endeared him to Vegas fans. His popularity was immortalized in a chocolate statue displayed at the Bellagio hotel in Las Vegas.



Vegas is looking to maintain their high level of play established in their expansion season.

