The Vegas Golden Knights have signed winger Curtis McKenzie to a two-year, $1.5 million dollar contract with an AAV of $725,000. This contract carries him through the 2019-20 season.

B.C boy Curtis McKenzie gets 2 year deal in Vegas, 750,000 dollars per year. — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) July 1, 2018

McKenzie has spent his entire four year NHL career with the Dallas Stars but has spent a majority of time in the AHL. He has scored 10 goals along with 13 assists for 23 points in 99 NHL games. The Dallas Stars drafted him in the sixth round of the 2009 NHL Draft.

In his first season in the AHL in 2013-14, McKenzie set numerous records for a rookie. He had the most assists by a rookie, 38 and most points by a rookie, 65. He set the record for most playoff assists as well. McKenzie was named the AHL Rookie of the Year that season.

This season, Mckenzie was named the captain of the Texas Stars. He scored 25 goals and 23 assists for 48 points in 51 games. These numbers helped him earn the honor of making the all-star game. His 11 playoff goals were the most as the Stars finished just short of capturing the Calder Cup. They took the Toronto Marlies to seven games.

Mckenzie also played seven games with the Dallas Stars recording two assists in those seven games. McKenzie is coming off a one year, $700,000 contract that he signed in March 2017.

What Does This Mean For The Future

At 6″2, 205lbs McKenzie is able to throw around the body recording 103 hits in 53 games during the 2016-17 season when he played 53 games with the Dallas Stars. Going into next season McKenzie will try to fight for a spot in the NHL.

McKenzie has shown that he can strive in the AHL, though. It is slightly possible he gets a chance with a Golden Knights team who exceeded all expectations last season. It will be a tough battle for McKenzie to win a bottom-six role with Vegas, however. Look for him to begin the season with the Chicago Wolves.

