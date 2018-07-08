LAS VEGAS, NV – JUNE 07: Colin Miller #6 of the Vegas Golden Knights is pursued by Andre Burakovsky #65 of the Washington Capitals during the first period in Game Five of the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on June 7, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Capitals defeated the Golden Knights 4-3. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images)

The Vegas Golden Knights have re-signed restricted free agent defenceman, Colin Miller to a four-year deal worth $15.5million or $3.875million per season AAV. This deal carries him through the 2021-22 season.

IT’S MILLER TIME MILLER TIME MILLER TIME MILLER TIME ❗️ The defenseman just inked a 4-year contract 🙌#VegasBornhttps://t.co/amu6eZSeQG — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 7, 2018

Over his three year NHL career, Miller has played for the Boston Bruins and Vegas Golden Knights. He has scored 19 career goals and added 51 assists for 70 career points in 185 career games. Miller has added three goals and five assists for eight points in 24 career Stanley Cup Playoff games. He was originally drafted in the fifth round, 151st overall in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft by the Los Angeles Kings.

Miller had a career year scoring 10 goals and 31 assists for 41 points in 82 games. He also added 53 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 56.3 percent Corsi-For with a relative Corsi of +7.3. He had three goals and four assists for seven points in 20 Stanley Cup Playoff games this year as the Golden Knights advanced to the Stanley Cup Final. Miller is coming off a two-year, $2 million contract with an AAV of $1 million per year. He signed this deal in July 2016 with the Bruins. Miller went to Vegas in last year’s expansion draft.

Miller was second on the Golden Knights in the hits category behind Brayden McNabb and led all defensemen with five power-play goals this season. He played on the third pairing alongside Luca Sbisa. Like most Golden Knights Miller was able to break out this year, almost tripling his point total from last year. Moving forward expect to see Miller be a top six defencemen for the Knights and continue to get time on the power-play. Miller will look to build on his career season next year.

