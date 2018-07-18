LAS VEGAS, NV – JUNE 07: Tomas Nosek #92 of the Vegas Golden Knights carries the puck against the Washington Capitals during the first period in Game Five of the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on June 7, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Capitals defeated the Golden Knights 4-3. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Vegas Golden Knights have re-signed restricted free agent winger Tomas Nosek to a one year deal worth $962,500. This deal carries him through the 2018-2019 season.

The Vegas #GoldenKnights have avoided arbitration with RFA Tomas Nosek (was scheduled for July 30) by signing him to a one year, $962.5k contract He will remain an arbitration eligible RFA at the end of this contracthttps://t.co/jRaY4EHEbV — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) July 17, 2018

Un-drafted, Nosek signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Detroit Red Wings in 2014. He was then selected by the Golden Knights during the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft.

Over his three year NHL career, Nosek has only played for the Red Wings and Golden Knights. He has scored eight goals along with eight career assists for 16 career points in 84 career games.

Last season he scored seven goals and eight assists for 15 points in 67 games. He also added 14 minutes in penalties. During the Stanley Cup Playoffs, he scored four goals along with two assists for six points in 17 games. His possession numbers were 50.4 percent Corsi with a relative Corsi of 0.1 percent.

What This Means For The Future

Signing Nosek avoids arbitration which was set for July 30th. Nosek had a decent Stanley Cup Playoffs scoring four goals in 17 games after only scoring eight in 67 games. His defensive numbers got better in the Playoffs as he recorded 16 blocks in 12 games compared to the 24 he had during the regular season. Before this year Nosek had spent a majority time in the AHL with Grand Rapids but only saw 17 games with Detroit in two years. During his three years, he was a 10-15 goal scorer. Moving forward, Nosek should see himself as a bottom-six forward in Vegas.

The Vegas Golden Knights still have four RFA without contracts in William Karlsson, William Carrier, Malcolm Subban and Shea Theodore. Karlsson is the only one of the four who is arbitration eligible.

