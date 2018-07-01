PITTSBURGH, PA – FEBRUARY 06: Vegas Golden Knights Left Wing David Perron (57) handles the puck while Pittsburgh Penguins Defenseman Kris Letang (58) defends during the third period in the NHL game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Vegas Golden Knights on February 6, 2018, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. The Penguins defeated the Golden Knights 5-4. (Photo by Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire)

After a season where he reached career highs in assists and points, David Perron will be signing on for his 14th season in the NHL. He agreed to a four-year, $16 million contract with the St. Louis Blues. The deal carries an AAV of $4 million per season.

Hearing David Perron will be heading back to STL. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2018

Perron was selected by the Vegas Golden Knights at the expansion draft and now he finds himself back with St. Louis. At 30 years old, Perron may have found another gear in his game.

This season continued an upward trend for Perron as he had 16 goals and 50 assists for 66 points in 70 games. These numbers are up from the 46 points he had in 82 games last season. Perron added one goal and eight assists for nine points in 15 Stanley Cup Playoff games as the Golden Knights made a “Cinderella” run to the Stanley Cup Final.

His possession numbers took a dip this season, however. He finished the regular season with 49.7 percent Corsi For, and a -1.7 relative Corsi.

Perron has scored 175 goals and 269 assists for 444 points in 722 games in his 11 year NHL Career. He has played for Vegas, the St. Louis Blues, Edmonton Oilers, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Anaheim Ducks. He has added four goals and 19 assists for 23 points in 57 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.

If Perron can prove that these numbers were not a fluke, he’s going to be very dangerous for the team. He can play anywhere in the lineup, whether it’s in the top six for the Blues, or the bottom six.

