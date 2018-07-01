MONTREAL, QC, DECEMBER 2: Daniel Carr #43 of the Montreal Canadiens skates against the Detroit Red Wings during the NHL game at the Bell Centre on December 2, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Montreal Canadiens defeated the Detroit Red Wings 10-1. (Photo by Minas Panaglotakis/Getty Images Sport)

The Vegas Golden Knights have signed versatile forward Daniel Carr to a one-year deal worth $750,000. This contract carries him through the 2018-19 season. Carr became an unrestricted free agent when he was not tendered a qualifying offer by the Montreal Canadiens in June.

Daniel Carr signs one-year, $750k deal in Vegas — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2018

Carr has spent his entire three-year NHL career with the Montreal Canadiens. He has put up 14 goals and 20 assists for 34 career points in 94 career games, playing mostly bottom six minutes. Carr was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Union College in May 2014. He is coming off a two-year contract worth $1.85 Million ($842,500 per year).

Last season he scored six goals and 10 assists for 16 points in 38 games played. He also added eight minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 49 percent Corsi with a relative Corsi of -0.9 percent. This was also his best year in the NHL.

In his three years with the Canadiens, he has been bouncing back between the Habs and the AHL. Carr will look to hopefully end up with a full-time role with his new club. Carr would fit nicely as a third or fourth line winger. He also has the ability to play on top nine if needed too and was a pivotal part of the fourth line for the Canadiens that played much better after his call-up.

