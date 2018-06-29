LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 16: Ryan Reaves #75 of the Vegas Golden Knights steps onto the ice for a game against the Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena on March 16, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Wild won 4-2. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Vegas Golden Knights have re-signed unrestricted free-agent winger Ryan Reaves. Terms of the deal have not yet been released.

Im getting a few texts that this is the case, so another one off the board — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 29, 2018

Over his eight-year NHL career, Reaves has played for the Vegas Golden Knights, St.Louis Blues, and Pittsburgh Penguins. He has put up 31 goals and 30 assists for 61 career points in 498 career games. He also has 789 career penalty minutes. He was originally drafted in the fifth round, 156 overall in the 2005 NHL Draft by the St Louis Blues. His best year was in 2016-2017 when he scored seven goals and six assists for 13 points for the Blues.

Last season, he scored four goals and six assists for 10 points in 79. He also added 94 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 48.4 percent Corsi with a relative Corsi of -4.6 percent. He is coming off a four-year, $4.5 million dollar contract with an AAV of $1.125 million per year.

At the NHL Deadline, he was traded to Vegas from Pittsburgh with a fourth-round pick in exchange for Tobias Lindberg. Last summer he was traded from St. Louis to Pittsburgh at the NHL Draft.

Reaves will bring his experience and physicality to Vegas. He is known to for his big hits and his presence is always noticed when he is on the ice. Reaves is averaging less than ten minutes of ice-time currently which shows that he is only on the ice if a team wants to send a message. Over the past five years, Reaves has recorded at least 200 hits in each season. Expect Reaves to show his authority next year with the Golden Knights. He is also known as one of the best fighters in the NHL.

