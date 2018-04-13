OS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 07: Drew Doughty #8 of the Los Angeles Kings battles Antoine Roussel #21 of the Dallas Stars for postition during the third period of a game at Staples Center on April 7, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty had a phone hearing with the NHL’s Department of Players Safety on Thursday afternoon. Doughty has been suspended for one game This is for his illegal check to the head of William Carrier. The Vegas Golden Knights forward did leave the game and did not return. However, it seems clear that Carrier was getting under the skin of Los Angeles players all night. He succeeded in landing several big hits on Doughty himself. He finished the game with 10 hits in just 8:49 of ice time. An impressive performance for a player trying to aggravate the opposing team.

The questionable hit by Doughty may end up costing the Kings a lot. The Kings lost game one and are now playing from behind in their first-round series against the Golden Knights. In the video below Doughty appears to make contact with Carriers head. It is also clear that Carrier did not see Doughty moving in for the hit.

Head coach of Vegas, Gerard Gallant said that that Carrier was listed as day-to-day in a press conference. Gallant was clearly not pleased with the hit, saying “I thought it was a bad hit.” The Kings defenseman was not given a penalty on the play. The league generally avoids suspensions during playoff games. They are viewed as more important than a regular season contest and as such are under greater scrutiny. The NHL Department of Player Safety (DoPS) assessed that the head was the principal point of contact. Seemingly leaving NHL Player Safety no other choice than to give Doughty a suspension. Though this will be debated for long after the series ends.

Doughty, who played a game-high 28:02 in the first game, will surely be missed as the Kings try to win game two of the series. Watch for the Kings to hit the ice ready to avenge both the loss of Doughty and of the first game. Game 2 of the best-of-7 series is In Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena on Friday (10 p.m. ET; NBCSN, CBC, TVAS, ATTSN-RM, PRIME).

