The Vegas Golden Knights have extended the contracts of two of their defensemen. Jon Merrill signed a two-year contract extension on Tuesday, worth $1.375 million a year. Deryk Engelland signed a similar deal on Monday. His contract is for one-year and worth $1.5 million, with an additional $1 million available in performance bonuses.

Engelland has played in 41 games this year. In that span, he’s recorded 13 points. This is only four points off of his career high. With the Knights Engelland has played second line minutes. He averages just a few seconds under 20 minutes a game. The Las Vegas native was very excited about his new deal. “[It’s] a dream come true. I’m getting a little older now and to be able to stay here at home and play another year, that’s your whole goal going into the season and I couldn’t be happier.”

Engelland’s agent was fairly optimistic too. “He’s a good fit on the team, he’s a good fit with his D partner. The Knights originally acquired Engelland in the Expansion Draft. The now 35-year old was the Knights pick from the Calgary Flames.

Merrill hasn’t had nearly as successful a season. The 25-year old is currently day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Merril spent time as a healthy scratch as well. In total, the defenseman has played in 14 games this year. He has only scored two points this year. This is continuing his streak of not being able to find a way to produce. Last year, Merrill only had six points in 51 games with the New Jersey Devils. For that reason, the Devils left Merrill unprotected in the expansion draft.

The Knights are continuing to wow the NHL despite their lack of all-stars. They currently sit on top of the Western Conference and second in the league.

