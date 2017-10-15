The Vegas Golden Knights have placed Marc-Andre Fleury on the injured reserve today. Fleury is reportedly suffering from a concussion. He suffered this concussion in Friday’s game when he took a knee to head from Anthony Mantha of the Detroit Red Wings.

Vegas Golden Knights Place Marc-Andre Fleury on IR

Fleury, 32, has been great for the expansion Golden Knights so far this season. In four games for the Golden Knights he has gone 3-0-0 with a .925 save percentage and a 2.48 goals-against-average.

It is unclear how long the time table for recovery can be, but this should result in Malcolm Subban getting a chance in between the pipes in the immediate future.

Along with Subban the Golden Knights have recalled goaltender Maxime Lagace from the Chicago Wolves. Lagace has never made an NHL start. He has, however, started two games for the Wolves this season, going 1-1-0 with an .873 save percentage and a 4.05 goals-against-average.

While these numbers pop off the paper for all the wrong reasons, they are not indicative of what Lagace has done at the AHL level in the past. In 2015-16 he went 19-10-3 with a .913 save percentage and a 2.90 goals-against-average with the Texas Stars. His numbers last year dropped to a 11-12-2 record, .883 save percentage, and a 3.56 goals-against-average.

Lagace is obviously looked upon as the back up to Subban, who will look to capitalize on his chance in between the pipes in Vegas.

While Subban doesn’t offer the Golden Knights fan base with a massive amount of optimism, his numbers are significantly better than that of Lagace’s. Subban has made two NHL starts so far, both coming with his former team, the Boston Bruins.

He did, however, go 11-14-1 with a .917 save percentage and a 2.41 goals-against-average last season with the Bruins AHL-affiliate, the Providence Bruins.

Other Vegas News

In other news, the Golden Knights have also placed Jonathan Marchessault on the IR. They have recalled Alex Tuch from Chicago as his replacement.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

The post Vegas Golden Knights Place Marc-Andre Fleury on IR appeared first on Last Word on Hockey.

Related

View the original article on