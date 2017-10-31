In the continuing saga of the Vegas Golden Knights goalie situation, another has gone down with an injury. This time it’s third-string goalie Oscar Dansk. Dansk left the game on Monday night with an unspecified injury. The injury occurred late in the second period of a 6-3 loss to the New York Islanders. The team has placed Dansk on injured reserve.

Ferguson is expected to be available for tonight’s game against @NYRangers; Oscar Dansk has been placed on injured reserve. — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 31, 2017

It is unknown how long Dansk will be out of the lineup. Dansk is 3-0-0 on the year with a .946 save percentage, 1.78 goals against average and one shutout. Dansk joins the crowded Vegas infirmary that already includes goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Malcolm Subban.

here we have highlights of tonight’s game but we think you might be better off watching hocus pocus tbh pic.twitter.com/wesBj039qx — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 31, 2017

New Day New Goalie

The score was 2-2 at the time of the injury. As a result, fourth string goalie Maxime Lagace finished the game for the Golden Knights. The 24-year old had a difficult debut, allowing four goals on 11 shots. For Tuesday’s game against the New York Rangers, Vegas will call up Dylan Ferguson from the WHL Kamloops Blazers. The 18-year-old Ferguson came to the Golden Knights as a part of the Marc Methot deal with the Dallas Stars. He has a 4-9-0 record with a .878 save percentage and a 4.05 goals against average with the Blazers this season.

Vegas coach Gerrard Gallant had this to say about the situation via Twitter. “It’s part of the game, It’s next guy up.”

The Golden Knights strong start (8-2-0) has them the talk of the league. Many pre-season pundits picked the Golden Knights to struggle and the team is currently proving them wrong. Maintaining their pace is a concern moving forward, however. The Knights are now 10 games into the season and on their fourth goalie.

Goaltending Concerns

Currently, number one goalie Marc-Andre Fleury is out with a concussion and is “day to day” according to Gallant. Backup goalie Malcolm Subban is out with a lower-body injury and was placed on injured reserve October 22nd.

Lagace is the fourth goalie to see playing time this year for the expansion club. So far the Golden Knights have been able to survive this rash of injuries. However, the team is dipping deep into their goaltending depth at the moment. If Legace’s performance on Monday is any indication, the Golden Knights could be in for a rough stretch.

