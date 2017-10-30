LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 01: Vadim Shipachyov #87 of the Vegas Golden Knights shoots against Troy Grosenick #1 of the San Jose Sharks in the second period of their preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In what can only be described as the leagues worst kept secret, it looks as though Vadim Shipachyov is headed back to the KHL.

Vadim Shipachyov has decided he’s going back to Russia. Contract termination will follow after unconditional waiver process #Sportsnet — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) October 30, 2017

His tumultuous Vegas Golden Knights stay looks like it has finally come to an end. According to Eric Engels of Sportsnet, Shipachyov looks to be headed home. Shipachyov signed with the expansion squad last May, becoming just the second player in franchise history. His time in the KHL made him a cult hero for SKA St. Petersburg. Across his four seasons with the team, Shipachyov scored 137 goals and 412 points in 445 games. With a strong showing for the Russian National team in both the World Championships and International games alike. He was poised to make his break in the NHL.

Since then, the talented centre has been on rocky terms with the organization. He managed to play in just three games during the regular season, amassing only one goal. His talent didn’t live up to the Vegas expectations, as Shipachyov was pegged to be the team’s first line centre by many sportscasters and armchair analysts alike.

Since the start of the season, Shipachyov has spent time on both the NHL roster as well as being assigned to Vegas AHL team, the Chicago Wolves. During his first stint in the AHL, he was given permission to stay in Vegas and did not have to report. However, he was expected to go down for his second stint but was suspended by the team when he did not show up. One issue is that Vegas has too many players on the roster, and he was one of the few who could be assigned to the AHL without being placed on waivers. It appears that Shipachyov was unwilling to wait for George McPhee to unload some of those players via trade, before getting his opportunity. The team and Shipachyov have now agreed on a mutual termination of the contract, and so he will go on unconditional waivers tomorrow.

Main Photo: LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 01: Vadim Shipachyov #87 of the Vegas Golden Knights shoots against Troy Grosenick #1 of the San Jose Sharks in the second period of their preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on October 1, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

