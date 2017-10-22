After Marc-Andre Fleury went down against the Detroit Red Wings with a concussion, it was up to Malcolm Subban to man the net. The Boston Bruins placed Subban on waivers on October 2nd, only for the Vegas Golden Knights to claim him.

Last night, against the St. Louis Blues, Subban went down in the third period and did not return.

It appears that Subban injured himself while making a stop with his right pad. At the moment not much is know about Subban’s injury.

After the game, head coach Gerard Gallant said that “It’s lower body. We’ll know more in the tomorrow.” And John Shannon, from Sportsnet, said that a team source said, “probably out weeks.”

Malcolm Subban will have an MRI on Sunday after being injured on a save in the 3rd vs St. Louis. Team source says “probably out weeks” — John Shannon (@JSportsnet) October 22, 2017

Until his injury, Subban had stopped 37 of 38 shots.

In his relief, Oscar Dansk made his NHL debut and stopped 10 of 11 shots, securing a win for the Golden Knights.

The Columbus Blue Jackets drafted Dansk in 2012 with the 31st overall pick. He never saw action for the Blue Jackets but was their third goalie during the playoffs last year.

Goaltender Situation

With Fleury out for an unknown amount of time and now Subban as well, it looks like Dansk will now be the starter for the Golden Knights. It is likely that they keep Maxime Lagace from the Chicago Wolves of the AHL. Legace was signed as a free agent from Prince Edward Island Rockets of the QMJHL by the Dallas Stars in 2012. He bounced back and forth between the Texas Stars of the AHL and various ECHL teams. During the 2016-17 season, he played in 32 games for the Texas Stars with a 3.56 goals-against-average and an .883 save percentage. He has yet to play an NHL game, but will most likely be playing backup for Dansk.

As for the Chicago Wolves, it’ll be interesting if they call someone up from an ECHL team or an emergency loan. Currently, they only have one goaltender on the roster with C.J. Motte.

