Former Boston Bruins forward Noel has agreed to a three year deal with the Florida Panthers. Acciari will sign a three-year contract worth $5 million or $1.66 million AAV. Acciari brings versatility and grit to the Panthers and will likely continue in his role as a depth forward.

Hearing Noel Acciari to FLA, three years at around $5M total. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2019

Noel Acciari has proved himself to be a very reliable bottom-six forward. One would describe him as a very solid fourth-liner and penalty-killer with the Bruins. He led the Bruins in hits during the past playoffs as the team went to the Stanley Cup Final. In 19 playoff games, Acciari delivered 74 hits. In 72 regular season games, the 27-year-old forward had 221 hits.

He has also been able to produce offence. He scored a career-high 10 goals in 60 contests in 2017-2018 season. Last season, Acciari scored six goals and eight assists for 14 points. In the Bruins playoff run, Acciari has gathered two goals and two assists for four points. He was never drafted. The Rhode Island native has played in 180 games with the Bruins collecting 31 points. He also added another 35 playoff appearances, tallying four goals and three assists for seven points.

The Panthers are getting themselves a very strong skater, who can shoot the puck, kill penalties and lay the body. Acciari brings toughness and versatility. Although he shoots right, he is available to play on both wings and also at the centre position. That´s also a reason why the Bruins valued him and he was one of the fan favourites in Boston over his four-year spell.

He will mainly provide the Panthers help in the bottom-six. During his time in Boston, he was strictly a fourth line skater. This past season, Acciari averaged 12:59 of ice time per game in the regular season and 13:10 of the time on the ice in the playoffs. He also had a Corsi-for of 49.9 percent.

