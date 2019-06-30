SUNRISE, FL – FEBRUARY 21: Goaltender James Reimer #34 of the Florida Panthers warms up prior to the game against the Carolina Hurricanes at the BB&T Center on February 21, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

The Florida Panthers have agreed to trade goaltender James Reimer to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for Scott Darling. It was also announced that the Panthers will immediately buy-out Darling’s contract, making him an unrestricted free agent.

The #Canes have acquired James Reimer from the @FlaPanthers in exchange for Scott Darling. https://t.co/Bxbgn5w0tO — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) June 30, 2019

Key Players

The Hurricanes get a quality goaltender in Reimer. Reimer has spent 9 years in the NHL with the Toronto Maple Leafs, San Jose Sharks and Florida Panthers. During these years Reimer has spent as both a starter and a back-up. Reimer has put up a 144-120-39 career record in 338 career appearances with 306 career starts. He also has a 2.81 goals-against average, .914 save percentage, and 21 shutouts. Reimer has a career 3-4 record in eight career Stanley Cup Playoff games, with a 2.82 goals-against average and .921 save percentage.

Last season, Reimer played in 36 games with 29 starts for the Panthers. He put up a 13-12-5 record with a 3.09 goals-against average and .900 save percentage. This was Reimer’s worst year of his career. He also has added three career assists.

What This Means for James Reimer Moving Foward

Reimer has spent the last few years as the back-up to Roberto Luongo down in Florida. Luongo missed 14 games this past year for the Panthers due to injuries and personal reasons which saw Reimer take over as the starter during this time. Reimer had a solid year in 2017-18 where he went 22-14-6 with a 2.99 goals against average, .913 save percentage and four shutouts but couldn’t replicate those numbers again this season.

Luongo announced his retirement recently, leaving a big hole in the Panthers starting position. With Reimer also leaving, the Panthers are fully expected to find new goaltending in free agency. In particular, it has been constantly rumored that stars like Sergei Bobrovsky and Robin Lehner could very much be on the team’s radar. The former of the two had an official meeting with the team in mid-June, alongside Artemi Panarin.

