NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 27: Nick Bjugstad #27 of the Florida Panthers skates against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on October 27, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. The Devils defeated the Panthers 3-2. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Florida Panthers have announced that they have placed forward Nick Bjugstad on injured reserve. Bjugstad has been out of the lineup since Dec. 6th with what the team is calling an upper-body injury.

#FlaPanthers F Nick Bjugstad has been out a month with what I have been told is some kind of neck injury – not a concussion – not on the ice for practice today. Didn’t see him out there for the scratch skate Saturday, either. — George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) January 7, 2019

Many had wondered if Bjugstad had suffered a concussion but George Richards of the Athletic tweeted on January 7th that’s not the case. Bjugstad has actually been nursing a neck injury.

In 27 games this season, Bjugstad has scored four goals and added six assists for 10 points.

He has played his entire career with the Florida Panthers organization. Over that time he has recorded 86 goals and 103 assists for 189 points in 389 games.

Bjugstad was originally drafted by the Panthers in the first round, 19th overall in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.

What This Means for the Future

Although Bjugstad was placed on injured reserve, he is not expected to be out much longer. Coach Bob Boughner stated that Bjugstad saw a specialist in Chicago on Monday but did join the team in Pittsburgh. This news was also relayed via a tweet by George Richards of The Athletic. The Panthers are hoping to have Bjugstad get in a full practice on Wednesday, which would set him up to potentially return during Florida’s upcoming road trip to western Canada.

With Bjugstad out the Panthers have recalled defenceman Ian McCoshen from their AHL affiliate Springfield Thunderbirds. In 35 games with Springfield this season, McCoshen has recorded nine assists.

McCoshen has 41 games on NHL experience with the Florida Panthers. He’s registered three goals and two assists in those games.

McCoshen was drafted by the Florida Panthers in the second round, 31st overall in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

Florida will travel to Edmonton to play the struggling Oilers on Thursday night.

