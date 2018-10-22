OTTAWA, ON – MARCH 29: Florida Panthers Center Derek MacKenzie (17) skates during warm-up before National Hockey League action between the Florida Panthers and Ottawa Senators on March 29, 2018, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

View the original article on

The Florida Panthers announced that captain Derek MacKenzie will be having shoulder surgery. Head coach Bob Boughner said the surgery would take when the Panthers return from Finland.

#FlaPanthers C Derek MacKenzie out long term after deciding to have shoulder surgery. Bob Boughner said Mac will have surgery upon team’s return from Finland. — George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) October 22, 2018

MacKenzie injured his shoulder on opening night against Tampa Bay. It’s a bitter piece of news for the 16-year veteran. Earlier this year, MacKenzie announced that he would be retiring at the end of this season. MacKenzie was drafted in the fifth round of the 1999 NHL draft by the Atlanta Thrashers. Along with the Thrashers and Panthers, MacKenzie played for the Columbus Blue Jackets as well.

Derek MacKenzie is known for his gritty play and hard work more than his scoring prowess. In his career, he has amassed 51 goals and 125 points in 611 games. Still, his hard work and drive are the reason’s he was named the ninth captain in Panthers history.

Out Long Term

MacKenzie has been unable to practice since the injury. The team and MacKenzie decided that surgery was the best option going forward. While no official timetable was given, this will keep Mackenzie on the shelf for an extended period of time. Look for the Panthers to place their captain on the IR after the surgery.

This is a devastating blow to the Panthers. After finishing strong last season, the Panthers have struggled early this season. Unfortunately, losing Derek MacKenzie long term won’t help matters.

Embed from Getty Images

NHL: MAR 29 Panthers at Senators

OTTAWA, ON – MARCH 29: Florida Panthers Center Derek MacKenzie (17) skates during warm-up before National Hockey League action between the Florida Panthers and Ottawa Senators on March 29, 2018, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)