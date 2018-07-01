OTTAWA, ON – MARCH 29: Florida Panthers Center Jared McCann (90) skates during warm-up before National Hockey League action between the Florida Panthers and Ottawa Senators on March 29, 2018, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Florida Panthers have agreed to terms with restricted free agent center Jared McCann. The team has re-signed him to a two-year contract. There are no financial terms at this time. This contract carries him through the 2019-2020 season.

Over his three-year NHL career, McCann has played for the Vancouver Canucks and Florida Panthers. He has put up 19 goals and 34 assists for 53 career points in 166 career games. McCann was originally drafted in the 1st round, 24th overall of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft by the Canucks. He was traded to the Panthers in the 2016 off-season, as part of the deal that sent Erik Gudbranson to the Canucks.

Last season, he scored nine goals and 19 assists for 28 points in 68 games played. He also added 30 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 48.6 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -1.0.

What This Means for the Future

For the Panthers to re-sign McCann will allow him to continue to progress. At just 22, he is still growing into his role in the NHL. McCann was able to step into the second line at the end of the season when Aleksander Barkov came out of the lineup with injury and was serviceable.

He has continued to improve every season he’s been in the league, and the Panthers will hope he continues on that upward trajectory. With Barkov and Vincent Trocheck taking up the top two center spots with the Panthers, McCann does not have to be a huge point producer. He will be expected to provide some secondary scoring and play a strong two-way game.

