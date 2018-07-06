SUNRISE, FL – MARCH 4: Alex Petrovic #6 of the Florida Panthers circles the net with the puck during second period action against the Dallas Stars at the BB&T Center on March 4, 2017 in Sunrise, Florida. The Stars defeated the Panthers 2-1. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

View the original article on

The Florida Panthers re-signed restricted free agent defenseman Alexander Petrovic to a one-year contract. According to CapFriendly, the deal is worth $1.95 million. He will be an unrestricted free agent when the deal expires.

He’s back! We’ve agreed to terms with defenseman Alexander Petrovic! » https://t.co/yWMPa8d4yz pic.twitter.com/C1hrDMyknB — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) July 6, 2018

Since the start of his career in the 2012-13 season, Petrovic has solely played for the Florida Panthers. The Panthers originally drafted him in the 2nd round, 36th overall of the 2010 NHL draft. He has potted five goals and 43 assists for 48 career points in 228 career games.

Last season he scored two goals and 11 assists for 13 points in 67 games. He also added 98 minutes in penalties. Possession-wise, his Corsi for was 51.5 percent and he had a relative Corsi of +1.9.

A healthy scratch for stretches in the early parts of the 2017-18 season, Petrovic worked hard to gain the confidence and favour of then-new coach Bob Boughner. By mid-season, he had established himself on the bottom pair. Petrovic also was a factor on the penalty kill and was one of the team’s grittiest and most physical players.

“Alexander is a dependable young defenseman who adds size and physicality to our lineup,” said Panthers president of hockey operations and general manager Dale Tallon. “He plays the game with an edge and has grown into a strong shutdown defender. We look forward to Alexander taking the next step in his development with the Panthers and are pleased to have agreed to terms with him.”

What This Means for the Future

Alexander Petrovic is still young, but this contract will likely be his make-it-or-break-it opportunity. At 26 he has only suited up for a maximum of 67 games in any given season; on the bright side, that year was last year. His possession metrics, both Corsi and Fenwick, have improved year-after-year. Petrovic’s biggest asset is his hard-nosed playing style, which gives him the potential to further develop into a solid top-four shutdown defenseman role.

Look for Petrovic to post career-highs across the board this next season as he fights to finally establish himself as an NHL regular.

SUNRISE, FL – MARCH 4: Alex Petrovic #6 of the Florida Panthers circles the net with the puck during second period action against the Dallas Stars at the BB&T Center on March 4, 2017 in Sunrise, Florida. The Stars defeated the Panthers 2-1. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)