CHICAGO, IL – APRIL 8: Denver Pioneers forward Henrik Borgström (5) steals the puck from Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs center Dominic Toninato (19) during the first period of the NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Championship on April 8, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois at the United Center. (Photo by John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

View the original article on

The Florida Panthers have signed forward Henrik Borgstrom to a three-year, entry-level contract. This contract carries him through the 2019-2020 season, as he is likely to burn the first year of the deal by appearing in an NHL game. The team announced the deal on their official Twitter account.

#FlaPanthers Agree to Terms with Forward Henrik Borgström on a 3-Year, Entry-Level Contract. » https://t.co/W76hRER8ox pic.twitter.com/39Ah0UDZLX — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) March 26, 2018

In his two years at the University Of Denver, he put up 45 goals and 50 assists for 95 points in 77 games. In 2017 he won a National Championship. He was originally drafted in the 1st round, 23rd overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the Florida Panthers.

This season, he scored 23 goals and 29 assists for 52 points in 40 games. He also added 16 minutes in penalties. His season ended on Sunday when Denver was eliminated in the Elite 8 of the Men’s hockey tournament.

“Henrik is a highly-talented, exciting and dynamic young forward who has been a dominant player over his last two seasons in Denver,” said Panthers president of hockey operations and general manager Dale Tallon. “In a short time he has put together an accomplished career in the college game, including a national championship. We are thrilled to have him take the next step in his development with the Panthers. Henrik’s addition to our skilled, young core of players further strengthens our foundation for success for years to come.”

Lwoh’s Ben Kerr had the following scouting report last summer:

Skating

Borgstrom’s skating is a bit unorthodox. His stride is choppy. This can take away from his top end speed. He is more quick than fast. His first step and his acceleration are both good. He wins races to loose pucks. If Borgstrom gets an opening, he drops his shoulder and can get seperation from his defender. He improved his agility and edge work as the season went on, but are still a bit of a work in progress. Borgstrom needs to add lower body strength to improve balance and be stronger on the puck.

Offensive Game

Borgstrom has very good stick handling ability. He protects the puck extremely well, and can slow the play down, waiting for an opening to make a slick pass to a teammate. He can thread the needle through small openings, and has the hockey IQ to see plays developing. Put this all together and he is an excellent play maker.

He can also play the role of sniper, with good wrist shots and snap shots, as well as a quick release. Borgstrom, is not afraid to drive the net, and has the soft hands to finish in tight. He needs to bulk up in order to win more battles on the boards, and to control the puck better in the cycle game. Bigger, stronger opponents knock Borgstrom off the puck.

Defensive Game

Borgstrom uses his high hockey IQ and good motor in the defensive zone. He supports the defence down low. He positions himself well to cut down shooting and passing lanes. Bigger forwards overpower Borgstrom when he defends the cycle. This is another area where added muscle would improve his game.

CHICAGO, IL – APRIL 8: Denver Pioneers forward Henrik Borgström (5) steals the puck from Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs center Dominic Toninato (19) during the first period of the NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Championship on April 8, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois at the United Center. (Photo by John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images)