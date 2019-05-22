KOSICE, SLOVAKIA – MAY 10: Anthony Mantha of Canada skates against Finland during the 2019 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Slovakia group A game between Finland and Canada at Steel Arena on May 10, 2019 in Kosice, Slovakia. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

The IIHF has announced that it has suspended Team Canada and Detroit Red Wings forward Anthony Mantha one game at the IIHF World Championships. This is his first international suspension.

.@HC_Men forward @AntoMantha8 has been suspended for one game due to a hit to the head infraction in yesterday’s game against @USAHockey, will miss tomorrow’s quarter-final vs. @SwissIceHockey https://t.co/SQSmfZkn6W — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 22, 2019

Anthony Mantha has been suspended one game by the IIHF. The suspension stems from him hitting Team USA and Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Colin Miller in the head. Mantha received a two-minute contact to the head penalty and a 10-minute game misconduct. Canada won the game, 3-0, to finish on top of Group A.

The 24-year-old has had a monster tournament with seven goals for Canada. He also has five assists in the group stage. The Longueuil, Quebec native had 25 goals and 23 assists for 48 points in 67 games during the 2018-19 season. He also added 30 penalty minutes. His Corsi for was 55.0 and relative Corsi was 10.4

Mantha has only played for the Red Wings in his in four-year NHL career. He has put up 68 goals and 67 assists for 135 career points in 217 career games. Detroit drafted him in the first round, 20th overall of the 2013 NHL Draft.

He will miss Canada’s quarterfinal game against Switzerland on Wednesday in Kosice, Slovkia. Mantha can return for the semifinal on Friday if Canada advances. They would play the winner of the Czech Republic and Germany.

What This Means for the Future

Mantha has been stellar in the tournament so far. He’s always been a very hot-and-cold player, but this could be a breakout performance for him. The four-year veteran has formed a great line with Kyle Turris and Jared McCann, who have the most goals of any line in tournament.

The former Val d’Or Foreurs standout has increased his value if new general manager Steve Yzerman were to deal him. However, Mantha could finally be realizing his potential and may be a fixture in Detroit’s top six for years to come.

KOSICE, SLOVAKIA – MAY 10: Anthony Mantha of Canada skates against Finland during the 2019 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Slovakia group A game between Finland and Canada at Steel Arena on May 10, 2019 in Kosice, Slovakia. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

Related

View the original article on