DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 02: Nick Jensen #3 of the Detroit Red Wings tries to control the puck in front of Elias Lindholm #28 of the Calgary Flames during the first period at Little Caesars Arena on January 02, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Detroit Red Wings have agreed to trade Nick Jensen to the Washington Capitals in exchange for Madison Bowey and a 2020 second round pick.

The Red Wings completed a trade Friday with the Washington Capitals. The Red Wings acquired defenseman Madison Bowey and a 2020 second-round pick in exchange for defenseman Jensen and a 2020 fifth-round pick.

In Jensen, the Capitals get a stay at home defenseman. Jensen has never been a goal-scoring defenseman but holds his own on the blue line. This season, he scored two goals and 13 assists for 15 points, adding 17 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers are 49.7 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of 1.1 percent. Those totals are up compared to last season, where he scored 0 goals, 15 assists for 15 points. Over his three year NHL career, Jensen has played solely for the Red Wings. In that time, he has 6 goals and 37 assists for 43 career points in 190 career games. He was originally drafted in the 1st round, 150th overall of the 2013 NHL draft by the Detroit Red Wings.

In Bowey, the Wings get a growing defenseman that failed to live up to his potential in Washington. He does however rack up penalty minute and provides some blue line protection. This season, he scored 1 goal and 5 assists for 6 points, adding 38 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers are 45.3 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -2.8. Those totals are better compared to last season, where he scored 0 goals, 12 assists for 12 points. Over his 2-year NHL career, Bowey has played for the Capitals. In that time, he has 1 goal and 17 assists for 18 career points in 84 career games. He was originally drafted in the second round, 53rd overall of the 2013 NHL draft by the Washington Capitals.

