The Detroit Red Wings have announced that Thomas Vanek is sidelined for at least two weeks with a lower-body injury.

Detroit #RedWings will need 1-2 forwards after injury to Thomas Vanek https://t.co/iadjz4489q — Freep Sports (@freepsports) October 31, 2018

Vanek appeared to hurt his knee in the first period of Tuesday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Vienna, Austria native set up a goal before exiting the game.

So far this season, he scored two goals and three assists for five points in 12 games. He also added six penalty minutes. His possession numbers were 44.5 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -5.5.

Vanek has played for the Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings, New York Islanders, Montreal Canadiens, Minnesota Wild, Vancouver Canucks, Florida Panthers and Columbus Blue Jackets in his 14-year NHL career. He has put up 359 goals and 399 assists for 758 career points in 977 career games. The Buffalo Sabres originally drafted Vanek in the first round, fifth overall of the 2003 draft.

Detroit may have to call up another forward as Andreas Athanasiou missed Tuesday’s game with an undisclosed ailment. He could return, but he will be a game-day decision. The Red Wings are likely to call up forward Christoffer Ehn from Grand Rapids. There’s no word on who the second forward would be, but some would like to see Filip Zadina get a shot.

What This Means for the Future

Injuries have been a really big problem for the Red Wings in the early part of the season. The team’s defence is just now starting to recover after missing Mike Green for the first part of the season.

Vanek has totaled four points in his last five games as Detroit has won two straight games. The veteran forward was moved onto the power-play and that’s injected life into the offence. He’s been making plenty of plays on special teams in the last few games. It’s a move that’s benefited Jeff Blashill’s team.

