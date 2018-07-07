DALLAS, TX – JUNE 22: Filip Zadina poses after being selected sixth overall by the Detroit Red Wings during the first round of the 2018 NHL Draft at American Airlines Center on June 22, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Detroit Red Wings have signed recent 2018 first-round draft pick Filiip Zadina to a three-year, entry-level contract. Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed. This contract carries him through the 2020-21 season.

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today signed right wing Filip Zadina to a three-year entry-level contract. pic.twitter.com/OmAWilDP2D — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 7, 2018

Zadina registered 44 goals and 38 assists last season with the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. The Pardubice, Czech Republic native added five goals and seven assists in nine playoff games. He was originally drafted in the first round, sixth overall of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by the Detroit Red Wings.

Zadina also had an excellent IIHF World Junior Championships as he totalled seven goals and one assist for eight points in seven games. He helped lead the Czechs to a fourth-place showing in the tournament. The Czech Republic lost to the United States in the bronze medal game.

Following last week’s development camp at Little Caesars Arena, Zadina said, “I just want to work on being faster on the ice and stronger, pretty simple things.”

What This Means for the Future

Zadina is one of the best pure goalscorers in this year’s draft class. He was a projected top-three talent that fell into the Red Wings lap. Many experts thought he’d be taken by the Arizona Coyotes or the Ottawa Senators, but they went with other picks.

The young Czech has already wowed Detroit fans with his speed, hands and scoring touch. He scored the game-winning goal in the prospect game last weekend.

General manager Ken Holland and the NHL still have to sort out where Zadina will play next season. He could play either in Halifax with the Mooseheads or he could go to the Grand Rapids Griffins if he’s determined to be a European player that was on loan to the CHL.

Main Photo: DALLAS, TX – JUNE 22: Filip Zadina poses after being selected sixth overall by the Detroit Red Wings during the first round of the 2018 NHL Draft at American Airlines Center on June 22, 2018, in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

