The Detroit Red Wings have re-signed restricted free agent forward Anthony Mantha to a two-year contract. The deal is worth $6.6 million or an AAV of $3.3 million per season. This contract carries him through the 2019-20 season. He will be a restricted free agent at the expiration of the deal.

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today agreed to terms with right wing Anthony Mantha on a two-year contract. pic.twitter.com/4sK8NiCnRW — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 11, 2018

Detroit Red Wings Re-Sign Anthony Mantha

Mantha has spent his entire three-year NHL career with the Detroit Red Wings. He has tallied 43 goals and 44 assists for 87 career points in 150 career NHL games. Mantha was originally drafted in the first round, 20th overall in the 2013 NHL Entry draft by the Red Wings.

The Longueuil, Quebec native scored 24 goals and 24 assists for 48 points in 80 games played last season. He also added 52 penalty minutes in 2017-18. His possession numbers were 51.8 percent Corsi For and a relative Corsi of +4.1.

What This Means for the Future

Mantha notched career-highs in goals, assists and points last season. It was his first full season in the league as he appeared in 80 games for Detroit. He also reached career-highs in power-play goals (9) and power-play points (12). The 23-year-old ended the season third on the team in scoring.

There were four stretches where Mantha did not record a point for at least four straight games. He received plenty of criticism from Henrik Zetterberg and head coach Jeff Blashill. Mantha also struggled at times with his defensive game, but that can improve over time. However, he has owned up to any criticism that he’s received in the media. He’s young and wants to improve his game in the years to come.

He has taken a step forward in each of his three seasons in the league. Mantha can be a major part of this young core if he takes a big leap in his game this season.

