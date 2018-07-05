DETROIT, MI – JANUARY 16: Andreas Athanasiou #72 of the Detroit Red Wings looks to shoot against Carey Price #31 of the Montreal Canadiens at Joe Louis Arena on January 16, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Detroit Red Wings have re-signed centre Andreas Athanasiou to a two-year contract worth $6 million or $3 million per year AAV. This contract carries him through the 2019-20 season.

#RedWings have agreed to two-year contract with Andreas Athanasiou. — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) July 5, 2018

Athanasiou has spent his entire three-year career with the Detroit Red Wings. Anthanasiou has scoring 43 goals and 33 assists for 76 career points in 172 career games. He added one goal in five career Stanley Cup Playoff games, all in 2016. Athanasiou was originally drafted in the fourth round, 110 overall in the 2012 NHL Draft by the Detroit Red Wings.

This season he scored 16 goals and 17 assists for 33 points in 71 games. He also added 16 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 49.1 percent Corsi For with a relative Corsi of +0.7. He is coming off the last year of his three-year entry-level contract worth $2.775 million with an AAV of $902,500 that he signed in November 2013.

Athanasiou is just coming off his second full year as an NHL player. He was a full-time centre for the first time, going just 41.6 percent on draws. Even though he has moved up and down the lineup, he is still finding ways to produce for the Red Wings. He has seen a steady rise in point production over his three-year career. With the Red Wings missing the playoffs this year they will look for Athanasiou and Dylan Larkin to develop into a true one-two punch at centre for their team’s future. Athanasiou also doubled the number of takeaways he had over last year, showing an improving two-way game.

Main Photo: ETROIT, MI – JANUARY 16: Andreas Athanasiou #72 of the Detroit Red Wings looks to shoot against Carey Price #31 of the Montreal Canadiens at Joe Louis Arena on January 16, 2017, in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Sport)

