OTTAWA, ON – APRIL 04: Detroit Red Wings Defenceman Mike Green (25) waits for the faceoff during first period National Hockey League action between the Detroit Red Wings and Ottawa Senators on April 4, 2017, at Scotiabank Place in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

According to Darren Dreger and Craig Custance, unrestricted free agent defenseman Mike Green will sign a two-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings. The deal is worth between $5.25 and 5.5 million per year AAV. The 13-year NHL veteran looks to bring his wealth of experience to his new club. He spent the last three seasons with the Detroit Red Wings.

Expect 3-years around $3 million AAV on Bernier; 2-years in the $5.25-5.5 million AAV range on Green; Vanek talks continue. https://t.co/vvTSXRl6iF — Craig Custance (@CraigCustance) June 30, 2018

Mike Green Re-Signs With Detroit

Mike Green is a veteran of 787 games in the NHL, split between Washington Capitals and Detroit Red Wings. Green is a solid addition to his new team. He brings an offensive element to the backend, that has become so valuable in the modern NHL. Green is a puck-moving defenseman that is an asset on the power play. Green has excellent vision, which makes him so dangerous with the man advantage as he can find the open man. He does have issues in defensive zone coverage, however. In his three seasons with Detroit, Green was a minus player for each year.

Last season with the Detroit Red Wings he scored eight goals and 25 assists for 33 points in 66 games. He also added 38 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers are 47.9 percent Corsi-for and a relative Corsi of -1.0. Those totals are down compared to two seasons, ago where he scored 14 goals, 22 assists for 36 points.

Over his 13-year NHL career, Mike Green has put up 142 goals and 322 assists for 464 career points in 787 career games. He was originally drafted in the first round, 29th overall of the 2004 NHL draft by the Capitals. It was with the Capitals that Green found his greatest success. Green put up back-to-back 70 plus point seasons in 2008-09 and 20019-10. He was also the runner-up in Norris trophy voting both years.

Main Photo: OTTAWA, ON – APRIL 04: Detroit Red Wings Defenceman Mike Green (25) waits for the faceoff during first period National Hockey League action between the Detroit Red Wings and Ottawa Senators on April 4, 2017, at Scotiabank Place in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Related

View the original article on