The Detroit Red Wings have opted to buy out defenseman Xavier Ouellet. They placed him on waivers at noon today. If he clears then the buyout will be completed. Ouellette had one year remaining on his contract at $1.25 million. The Red Wings will be hit with a $166,667 cap hit next season, and $216,667 cap hit in 2019-20.

Xavier Ouellet is a young defenseman who has not quite found his place at the NHL level yet. Coming up through juniors, and the AHL, Ouellet proved to be a strong puck-moving defenseman. He hopes to get an opportunity with a new club and that he can adapt, perform, and develop with a change of scenery. Last season, the 24-year-old recorded just seven assists in 45 games played. He also added six minutes in penalties. His possession numbers are 50.1 percent Corsi-for and a relative Corsi of +1.5. Those totals are down compared to the 2016-17 season, where he scored three goals and nine assists for 12 points in 66 games.

Ouellet has spent his entire five-year NHL career with the Detroit Red Wings. He was originally drafted in the second round, 18th overall of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft by the Detroit Red Wings. Ouellet has scored five goals and 18 assists for 23 points in 141 career NHL games. He has appeared in just one career Stanley Cup Playoff game and did not record a point.

Ouellet was not working out in Detroit, and this move gives him an opportunity to jump-start his career with a new franchise. He becomes an unrestricted free agent.

