Detroit Red Wings Re-sign Tyler Bertuzzi

The Detroit Red Wings have re-signed restricted free agent forward Tyler Bertuzzi to a two-year contract. The team announced the move on their twitter account. This contract carries him through the 2019-20 season. Ansar Khan reports the deal is worth $2.8 million, or $1.4 million per season AAV.

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today agreed to terms with left wing Tyler Bertuzzi on a two-year contract and right wing Martin Frk on a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/yO1pStVi6d — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) June 25, 2018

#RedWings have signed restricted free agents Tyler Bertuzzi (two years at cap hit of $1.4 million) and Martin Frk (one year at $1.05 million). — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) June 25, 2018

Bertuzzi has played two seasons for the Detroit Red Wings in his short NHL career. He has put up seven goals and 17 assists for 24 career points in 55 career NHL games. He was originally drafted in the second round, 58th overall of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the Red Wings. Bertuzzi played his junior hockey with the Guelph Storm.



Last season he scored seven goals and 17 assists for 24 points in 48 games. He also added 39 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 46.9 percent Corsi For and a relative Corsi of -2.3.

What This Means for the Future

Bertuzzi was looking to make the opening-night roster, but a wrist injury delayed his debut. The nephew of Todd Bertuzzi was eventually called up on December 9th. He finally stuck with the club for the rest of the season after a subsequent call-up on December 23rd.

Head coach Jeff Blashill Bertuzzi in several places before sticking him on a line with Gustav Nyquist and Henrik Zetterberg. He averaged 14 minutes, 24 seconds of ice time per game once he settled into the rotation.

Bertuzzi is a known agitator and grinder, but he can put in goals as well. He was on pace for 40 points if he played a full 82-game schedule. He’s shown offensive promise and has the potential to be more than just a bottom-six player.

The Sudbury, Ontario native was held out of Grand Rapids AHL playoff run, so he could focus on his offensive game. Any goals from him would be a welcome bonus from a team needing secondary scoring.

Main Photo: Tyler Bertuzzi skates against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on December 27, 2017, in Newark, New Jersey via Getty Images Sport

