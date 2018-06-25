28 September 2016: Detroit Red Wings forward Martin Frk (42) looks cross ice. The Detroit Red Wings defeated the Boston Bruins 5-1 in a pre-season NHL game at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Detroit Red Wings signed restricted free agent forward Martin Frk to a one-year contract. The team announced the move on their twitter account. Ansar Khan reports the deal is worth $1.05 million. Frk will be a restricted free agent at the end of next season.

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today agreed to terms with left wing Tyler Bertuzzi on a two-year contract and right wing Martin Frk on a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/yO1pStVi6d — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) June 25, 2018

#RedWings have signed restricted free agents Tyler Bertuzzi (two years at cap hit of $1.4 million) and Martin Frk (one year at $1.05 million). — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) June 25, 2018

Frk has played for the Carolina Hurricanes and Detroit Red Wings in his two-year NHL career. He has put up 11 goals and 14 assists for 25 career points in 70 career games. He was originally drafted in the 2nd round, 49th overall of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft by the Detroit Red Wings.

Last season, he scored 11 goals and 14 assists for 25 points. He also added 14 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 50.7 percent Corsi For and a relative Corsi of +2.2.

What This Means for the Future

Frk found a place in the lineup after bouncing around between Carolina and Detroit. The Pelhrimov, Czech Republic native did not get a ton of 5-on-5 time but registered 1.72 points per 60 minutes. He put up good numbers on a sub-par team in 2017-18.

Frk’s worked hard on producing offence with his forechecking and forced turnovers. Many thought he’d play a lot on the power play, but less than half of his points came from those situations. The 24-year-old was a solid fourth-line player.

The main concerns with Frk’s game are on defence. His goal-based stats were not the best, but his Corsi was one of the better numbers on the team.

He’s proven he can play at the NHL level and is a good bottom-six forward. Frk was one of five Detroit players who were restricted free agents this off-season.

Main Photo: Detroit Red Wings forward Martin Frk (42) looks cross ice. The Detroit Red Wings defeated the Boston Bruins 5-1 in a pre-season NHL game at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

