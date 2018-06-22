BUFFALO, NY – SEPTEMBER 23: Buffalo Sabres Head Coach Dan Bylsma looks at the ice at the scoreboard during a game against the Ottawa Senators at the First Niagara Center on September 23, 2015 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Tom Brenner/ Getty Images)

After being terminated by the Buffalo Sabres in 2017, Dan Bylsma is back behind the bench. Except this time, it is an assistant role. The Detroit Red Wings have hired Dan Bylsma as an assistant coach for the upcoming 2018-19 season.

UPDATE: Detroit #RedWings EVP and GM Ken Holland announced today that the team has hired Dan Bylsma as an assistant coach. Details: https://t.co/To8H1x4OPZ pic.twitter.com/ZMUFoq8Ppr — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) June 22, 2018

When Bylsma got hired by the Buffalo Sabres, it was a fresh start for him. After being a head coach for the Pittsburgh Penguins for six seasons, Bylsma then got Eichel to coach. Two seasons in and it was clear there was no sense of direction that Bylsma was bringing forward. With speculation even saying Jack Eichel wouldn’t sign an extension unless Bylsma was shown the door.

Now two summers later, Bylsma is getting another look. With the Red Wings firing associate coach John Torchetti at the end of the season, the search was on to get another body beside head coach Jeff Blashill.

Bylsma Hiring Is a Good Bet to Make

With all the firings that have happened in recent memory, Bylsma never came up as a name that teams interviewed or even batted an eye at. Until the Red Wings decided to pull the trigger, and it was a smart time to roll the dice by general manager Ken Holland. Bylsma is the definition of a coach with experience behind the bench.

When Bylsma was promoted from the Penguins AHL affiliate to the main club mid-season, he led them to a Stanley Cup victory. Bylsma finished his time in Pittsburgh, his coaching record was 252-117-32. Bylsma coached the Penguins for 401 games up to being let go. In his career, Bylsma’s record is 320-190-55. He has all the experience a team would want in having behind their bench, and hiring Bylsma was a smart move by the Red Wings.

Not to mention, the Detroit Red Wings look as they are on the rebuilding path. Which is something Bylsma was put into when he took over for the Buffalo Sabres. Bylsma has seen this movie before, except this time he might not be shown the door if things fall apart. He might be giving a promotion.

