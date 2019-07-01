As @TheFourthPeriod reported, it’s believed to be a three-year deal for Pavelski with an AAV around $7M: https://t.co/cNiOw1CXvU — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2019

Joe Pavelski Signs With the Dallas Stars

Over his 13-year NHL career, Pavelski has played exclusively for the San Jose Sharks. His career numbers are impressive. He has put up 355 goals and 406 assists for 761 career points in 963 career games. He was originally drafted in the 7th round, 205th overall in the 2003 NHL draft by the San Jose Sharks.

Last season he scored 38 goals and 26 assists for 64 points. He also added 22 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 54.7 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of 0.7.

After visiting both the Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars Pavelski decided to choose the Dallas Stars as his next and perhaps final team. As reported, the San Jose Sharks threw all their eggs into one basket when they went full throttle signing Erik Karlsson to an eight-year $92million pact. There just wasn’t enough cap space left to include Pavelski.

Of course, he can’t officially sign his new contract until tomorrow when free agency begins at noon EST.

What This Means for the Future

Joe Pavelski is a true warrior who proved that in the recent playoff series for the Sharks. He was injured three different times during the playoffs but never gave up. His ability to plant himself in front of the opposing team’s net has been instrumental in his offensive success.

It makes sense that being a career Shark meant that Pavelski certainly wanted to stay in San Jose. It just wasn’t in the cards as their cap payroll is way out of sorts. They still need to sign other players like Timo Meier and Kevin Lebanc.

He turns 35-years-old in July and it doesn’t appear that he is slowing down a bit. He certainly was the heart and soul of the Sharks.

With Pavelski landing in Dallas, he will contribute to the team and use his excellent abilities to help the team succeed. He scored 47 power play goals over three seasons from 2013-14 to 2015-16. His career 55.0 percent career faceoff win success is vital and he has a career 12.5 percent shooting accuracy.

Pavelski is a pure competitor and him landing in Dallas means they have themselves a proven winner.

