The Dallas Stars have re-signed center Jason Dickinson to a two-year contract worth $3 million, or $1.5 million per season. This contract carries him through the 2020-21 season.

Jason Dickinson Signs With The Stars

Dickinson has spent his entire four-year career in Dallas. He has put up nine goals and 18 assists for 27 career points in 105 career games. Dickinson has added three goals and two assists for five points during 13 career Stanley Cup Playoff games. He was originally drafted 29th overall in the 2013 NHL Draft by the Stars.

Last season he scored six goals and 16 assists for 22 points. He also added 23 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 47.6 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -1.5.

What This Means for the Future

The Dallas centerman was able to solidify a spot in the Stars line-up which saw him play in a career-high 67 games last season. With how the Stars roster is shaping out Dickinson will likely see most of his time next season playing on the wing. Dickinson missed 13 games last season with back spasms which hopefully won’t pop back up again.

The 24-year-old forward should look to have a solid season next year as Dallas has upgraded their third line by adding Corey Perry. Perry who was bought out by Anaheim Ducks earlier this summer signed with Dallas for one-year at $1.5 million. These two acquisitions add size on the third line for the Stars with Perry at 6’3″ and Dickinson and at 6’2″. Expect Dickinson to be a huge playmaker while feeding Perry next season. With Perry on the wing and Dickinson finally playing full-time in the NHL expect his numbers to increase next year and be an important piece on the Stars bottom-six.

