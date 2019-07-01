DALLAS, TX – OCTOBER 13: Brett Ritchie #25 of the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on October 13, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Boston Bruins were expected to have a very quiet free agents offseason. They have made their little move, though. Brett Ritchie signs with the Bruins. Ritchie agreed on a one-year deal worth $1 million per campaign. The Bruins were in the hunt for a scoring depth on the right side. Brett Ritchie certainly fills that role with a low-risk signing.

Brett Ritchie signed a new deal with the Boston Bruins. That will be a change of scenery for him, as he has spent his entire previous career in the Dallas Stars organization. The Stars selected Ritchie as the 44th overall player in the second round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. He made his NHL debut in the 2014-15 season with the Stars. Ritchie has played in 241 games for the Stars in the regular season. In those 241 contests, the right-winger collected 33 goals and 21 assists for 54 points.

He has limited playoff experience, as he suited up for just three playoff games without any points. In the past season, Ritchie took part in 53 games in the regular season and one game in the playoffs. He combined for only four goals and two assists for six total points.

Brett Ritchie Signs With Boston To Cover Depth

The Boston Bruins have officially lost their pending unrestricted free agent Noel Acciari today. That means they needed someone to cover that spot, but for less money and on a shorter deal. The Bruins still need to re-sign their three big restricted free agents, Charlie McAvoy, Brandon Carlo, and Danton Heinen. The Bruins general manager Don Sweeney expressed the interest in inexpensive right-wingers before the first of July.

It does seem as Brett Ritchie signs in Boston to fill that need. For now, it’s unknown where will Ritchie be used. But if he uses this opportunity as a chance for a fresh start, the former second-round pick might be a solid addition in Boston.

