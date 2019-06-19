BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 12: Jordan Binnington #50 of the St. Louis Blues celebrates with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Boston Bruins in Game Seven to win the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on June 12, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

This week’s show has three one-hour segments again, so choose the one you’d like to listen to and enjoy! Regular hosts Dave and Greg Isaacs are joined by William Grigsby of lastwordonhockey.com. Today we broadcasted live from the Streets of New York in Surprise, AZ.

In the first hour we have Kevin Guy the general manager and head coach of the Arena Football Arizona Rattlers. He join us to talk about his team’s winning ways.

We go on to discuss what we have learned since last week’s show and a recap of the Stanley Cup Final won by the St. Louis Blues. We discuss Jordan Binnington‘s excellent play and how Ryan O’Reilly won the Conn Smythe award. Will Binnington get a nice new contract to reward him for his play? And, will head coach (he’s still an interim coach now) Craig Berube get a new salary hike too?

Christina Farroq Joins the Real Hockey Talk Show

In the second hour we have Christina Farroq call in from Houston, Texas. She discusses the playoffs, the NHL draft, and the possibility of Houston getting an NHL team. Christina has some inside knowledge she shares with us about the future of the Arizona Coyotes in Arizona. Will they move to Houston?

She also is a very knowledgeable hockey person who tells us her insight on her two favorite teams, the Los Angeles Kings, and Dallas Stars. She covers some possibilities on who the Kings may draft as well as Greg who pipes in on his choices.

Final Hour Covers the NHL Draft Possibilities

We are joined by Avery who is a server at the Streets of New York restaurant where we are broadcasting from today.

Greg covers who will be chosen after Jack Hughes and Kaapo Kakko and tells us how this draft may play out. Will the Coyotes select left wing Arthur Kaliyev from the OHL or Alex Newhook, a centre from Victoria of the BCHL? Both are valued scorers which can help the Coyotes anemic offence. The draft is being held on Friday and Saturday in Vancouver, B.C. Be sure to join us next week on Real Hockey Talk as we cover the first two rounds and give our analysis of who went where… and why.

