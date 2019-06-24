PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 06: Ryan Hartman #38 of the Philadelphia Flyers takes a two minute penalty for roughing Warren Foegele #13 of the Carolina Hurricanes at the Wells Fargo Center on April 06, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Flyers have traded Ryan Hartman to the Dallas Stars in exchange for Tyler Pitlick. The deal is one-for-one.

BREAKING: We’ve acquired Tyler Pitlick from Dallas in exchange for Ryan Hartman. Details: https://t.co/7k8PLdi3GI pic.twitter.com/x86tNRIl4c — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) June 24, 2019

The Flyers completed a trade Monday with the Stars. The Flyers acquire Hartman, a winger, in exchange for Pitlick, also a forward.

Key Players

In Hartman, the Stars get a versatile two-way power forward. This season, he scored 12 goals and 14 assists for 26 points, adding 74 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers are 50.5 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -1.3 percent. Those totals are slightly lower compared to last season, where he scored 11 goals and 20 assists for 31 points. Over his five-year NHL career, Hartman has played for the Chicago Blackhawks, Nashville Predators, and Flyers. In that time, he has 42 goals and 47 assists for 89 career points in 245 career games. He was originally drafted in the 1st round, 30th overall of the 2013 NHL draft by the Blackhawks.

On the other side of the deal, the Flyers receive a hard-working, but slightly undersized, depth forward. This season, Pitlick scored eight goals and four assists for 12 points, adding six minutes in penalties. His possession numbers are 48.2 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -0.6 percent. Those totals are down from last season, where he scored 14 goals, 13 assists for 27 points. Over his five-year NHL career, Pitlick has played for the Edmonton Oilers in addition to the Stars. In that time, he has 33 goals and 20 assists for 53 career points in 185 career games. He was originally drafted in the 2nd round, 31st overall of the 2010 NHL draft by the Oilers.

What This Means for the Future

With the Flyers needing to re-sign big names like Travis Konecny and Ivan Provorov to deals this summer, Hartman’s asking price may have been a little too high. They get a cheaper option in Pitlick, who has one year left at $1 million dollars. While Philadelphia loses some of Hartman’s physicality, they gain an option that, given they put him with the right players, could still produce nearly as much if not as much as Hartman. Hartman wasn’t really a core piece of the team either, having just been acquired at the trade deadline in the Wayne Simmonds deal. Seeing Ryan Hartman traded isn’t a huge blow.

On the Stars side, they gain a big need in secondary scoring. Hartman has proven to be much more consistent than Pitlick over his career, and also brings some more two-way expertise to the bottom-six of the Stars lineup. He partially fills that hole left by the injured Martin Hanzal.

While this deal has the potential to work out for both teams, it’s a bit of a gamble that the Flyers are taking with Pitlick. And while Dallas may have gotten the better player in the trade, it allows Philadelphia to re-up some key pieces.

