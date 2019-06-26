NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – MARCH 01: Jakub Voracek #93, Claude Giroux #28 and Cam Talbot #33 of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrates the win over the New Jersey Devils on March 01, 2019 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the New Jersey Devils 6-3. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

July 1st is approaching quickly! There’s no shortage of NHL Rumours going around the league, and Last Word On Hockey is the best place to keep up with them. Today we’re talking about the Edmonton Oilers, San Jose Sharks, Dallas Stars, and Calgary Flames. Let’s dive into Wednesdays NHL Rumours

All NHL Rumours are taken from the original source and subject to change.

NHL Rumours

Edmonton Oilers

Would have to think Brett Connolly makes a lot of sense for the Oilers. Lots of experience, cup winner, 52 goals last 3 seasons, Western Canadian. Ideal complimentary goal scoring winger for either McDavid or RNH. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) June 25, 2019

Rumour: Ryan Rishaug mentioned that the Oilers will be active during the UFA period and could target Brett Connolly.

Analysis: The Oilers need to find a solution to their lack of scoring depth. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl need a complete team around them. Connolly is an attractive piece to add to their struggling roster.

The winger finally started to show his offensive side during a breakout season. He registered a career-high of 46 points. Connolly was a solid third-liner for the Washington Capitals most of the time. Adding him to the Edmonton bench would boost their floundering lineup and give them a dependable middle six option.

The Edmonton Oilers have issued a qualifying offer to restricted free agent Jesse Puljujarvi, even though the player’s agent has said he’ll never play for the team again.https://t.co/tvOqOfZvzS

khaira/ — Global News Radio 880 Edmonton (@880Edmonton) June 25, 2019

Rumour: Reid Wilkins claims the Oilers have issued a qualifying offer to Jesse Puljujarvi.

Analysis: The Puljujarvi narrative is the gift that keeps on giving. After pinging from the AHL to the NHL yet again, his season took a turn after he underwent double hip surgery in March. Shortly after that, his agent Markus Lehto made the bold statement that Puljujarvi would never play for the team again.

To add insult to injury, he claimed that if the Oilers wouldn’t trade Puljujarvi than he would play in Europe. Now it’s a wait-and-see game. By extending the offer, the Oilers ensure they maintain his rights while they mull over what to do with him. With all the public bad blood, it’s almost certainly down to two options: abide by his request to catch the first bus out of Edmonton or punch his plane ticket to Europe.

San Jose Sharks

Rumour: Pierre LeBrun notes that Joe Pavelski could meet with both the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Dallas Stars.

Analysis: Re-signing Pavelski is looking like quite the task for the Sharks. They’ve just inked Erik Karlsson to a major eighty-year, $92 million contract. Cap space is incredibly tight in San Jose, making it harder to see room carved out for Pavelski.

The 34-year-old captain will be a highly sought after prize if he does hit free agency. Tampa Bay’s cap situation isn’t much better than the Sharks, especially since they still need to handle Brayden Point‘s contract this summer. The Stars have plenty of room left, with $10.9 million in projected cap space. They could also use the depth that Pavelski, who scored 38 goals last season, would provide.

Calgary Flames

Cam Talbot is mulling over his options. He’s kept in touch with #Flyers, was pitched by a new team today, but the smart money would be on a return to Alberta … with the #Flames. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 25, 2019

Rumour: Frank Seravalli mentioned Cam Talbot is considering his options and was pitched an offer by the Calgary Flames.

Analysis: Canada is a familiar scene for Talbot. Before he landed in Philadelphia, he played in Edmonton. After two rough seasons with the Oilers, he never really got anywhere with the Flyers either. Now that the Flyers have a solid netminder in Carter Hart, but they still need a backup for the rookie.

If Calgary does offer him a contract, it would probably be a short-term, cap-friendly deal. The Flames could give him the steady atmosphere he needs to bounce back and bring his save percentage back up into his average .915 range.

Main Photo: NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – MARCH 01: Jakub Voracek #93, Claude Giroux #28 and Cam Talbot #33 of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrates the win over the New Jersey Devils on March 01, 2019 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the New Jersey Devils 6-3. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

