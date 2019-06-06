The Dallas Stars signed center Mattias Janmark to a one- year contract extension worth $ 2.3million. This contract carries him through the 2019-2020 season. The announcement was made this morning by general manager Jim Nill. It is a great indication that the Stars are taking care of their own in an effort to find their way back to the postseason in 2019-20.

Mattias Janmark Signs One Year Deal With the Stars

Over his three-year NHL career, Janmark has played only for the Dallas Stars. He has put up 40 goals and 48 assists for 88 career points in 235 career games. He was originally drafted by the Detriot Red Wings in the third round, 79th overall of the 2013 NHL draft.

Last season he scored 6 goals and 19 assists for 25 points. He also added 24 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 48.8 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of .2 percent. He missed six of 13 games in the postseason after a crash into the boards against the Nashville Predators in game 2 of the opening series.

While not a top goal scorer Janmark has contributed to the Stars success in recent years. After being drafted by the Red Wings he spent most of his time in Sweden in addition to a brief stint with the Grand Rapids Griffins.

He joins defenseman Roman Polak in signing an extension for the season. Polak’s extension was announced today as well.

GM Nill said of Janmark on NHL.com “Mattias is a relentless forward who combines his tremendous skating ability with sound positioning, making him a disruptive force,”continuing he also said that “He is a versatile player that can play up and down the lineup at even strength, and was one of the key members of our penalty killing group, which was a top-five unit all season.”

