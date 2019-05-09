DALLAS, TEXAS – APRIL 29: Roope Hintz #24 of the Dallas Stars skates the puck against the St. Louis Blues during the first period of Game Three of the Western Conference Second Round of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center on April 29, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Stars have been playing with a lot of injured bodies in their recently concluded playoff run. On Thursday, the Stars announced that forward Roope Hintz was playing with the broken foot in Game 7 against the St. Louis Blues. Mats Zuccarello, whom the Stars acquired before the Trade Deadline, suffered a broken arm quickly after coming to Dallas. While the break did heal, he was still experiencing a lot of pain during the playoffs. Mattias Janmark also played through broken foot for Dallas.

Hintz played Game 7 with a broken foot. Janmark broke foot back in February or March and it kept getting aggravated. Zuccarello break was healed, but tendons were struggling and got injections before each game. — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) 9. mája 2019

Mats Zuccarello was the talk-of-the-town headed into the playoffs. He played in just two regular season games with the Stars prior to the post-season, scoring three points. In the playoffs, he played in all 13 games with the Stars collecting a remarkable four goals and seven assists for 11 points. Zuccarello received injections before each playoff game he played to help with ligament pain, which makes his numbers even more respectable. He will be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.

In Game 6 against the St. Louis Blues, Hintz suffered a broken foot, although when wasn’t sure. He was seen walking around the rink in a boot and missed the team’s next few practices afterward. Nevertheless, he still managed to sacrifice himself and play through the pain in Game 7. Even with a broken foot, Hintz played 23:34 of the ice time and looked tremendous in a double-overtime loss that night. In 13 playoff games with the Stars, the 22-year-old forward impressed with five goals and eight points total.

Janmark broke his foot back in March and finished the season. He only missed one regular season game as a result of the injury. In the playoffs, the 26-year-old forward dressed in just seven games for the Stars. He gathered one goal and two assists for three points. Janmark is also set to become a restricted free agent in the summer.

Dallas Stars Injuries Hampered Their Playoff Fate

The three players mentioned above are just the beginning of the injury woes for the Stars. Defenceman Jamie Oleksiak had a knee injury suffered in Game 6 of the first-round series against the Nashville Predators. The 26-year-old blueliner missed the rest of the playoffs as he has skated in just four games without a point in the postseason.

Young forward Joel Hanley appeared in just one game with the Dallas Stars but ended up with a shoulder injury. On the other note, veteran forward Martin Hanzal, who played in just seven games during the regular season for Dallas, might be considering retirement. Hanzal will become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2020 and is currently undergoing tests to find if his back injury is career-ending. There was also no update available for defenceman Stephen Johns, who didn’t play a single game for the Stars this season.

