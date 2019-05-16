ST. LOUIS, MO – MAY 3: Esa Lindell #23 of the Dallas Stars beats Ivan Barbashev #49 of the St. Louis Blues to score a goal in Game Five of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Enterprise Center on May 3, 2019 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

The Dallas Stars have signed restricted free agent defenseman Esa Lindell to a 6-year contract extension worth $34.8 million, or $5.8 million per season. This contract carries him through the 2024-25 season.

🔒 Lindell is locked up! 🔒 The Dallas Stars have signed Esa Lindell to a six-year contract extension with an AAV of $5.8M. #GoStars https://t.co/VQs5bMkbKv — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) May 16, 2019

Over his 4-year NHL career Lindell has played exclusively for the Stars. He has put up 24 goals and 53 assists for 77 career points in 239 career games. He was originally drafted in the 3rd round, 74th overall of the 2012 NHL draft by the Stars.

Last season he scored 11 goals and 21 assists for 32 points. He also added 33 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 45 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -5.9.

“Esa is a consummate professional who has proven himself dependable in every situation and is just an absolute workhorse,” said Nill. “When you combine his strength, conditioning, hockey IQ and skill, he has become an integral part of this team. Along with John Klingberg and Miro Heiskanen, the three make up the foundation of a blueline that will not only be a strength for our club, but one that will be as good as any in the NHL for the foreseeable future.”

What This Means for the Future

As Jim Nill stated, Lindell, along with Miro Heiskanen and John Klingberg, are the important pieces of the defence moving forward. With what used to be a weakness for the team is now an area that has become solidified by the youth. Locking up Lindell is important for the roster who surprised many by beating the Nashville Predators in the first round, and taking the St. Louis Blues to Game 7 in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Lindell was a key piece of the playoff run, scoring 4 points in 13 games, and averaged 26:58 minutes per game in the playoffs, leading the team.

