MONTREAL, QC – FEBRUARY 22: New York Rangers Right Wing Mats Zuccarello (36) waits for face off during the New York Rangers versus the Montreal Canadiens game on February 22, 2018, at Bell Centre in Montreal, QC (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

So the rumours are true, the New York Rangers have agreed to trade Mats Zuccarello to the Dallas Stars in exchange for a second round pick and a third round pick. The second round pick is in 2019 and the 3rd is in 2020. The second will become a first if Dallas wins two rounds of the playoffs, and the 3rd also becomes a first if the Stars re-sign Zuccarello. The Rangers will retain 30% of Zuccarello’s salary.

Zuccarello off to DAL, pending trade call, in exchange for 2nd round pick in 2019 and third round pick in 2020. The 2nd rounder becomes a first if DAL wins two playoff rounds. The 3rd becomes a first if DAL re-signs Zuccarello. https://t.co/umLH9n0IIQ — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 24, 2019

The Rangers completed a trade with the Stars. The Rangers will acquire two picks in exchange for the Norwegian winger. The picks are 2nd and 3rd round conditional picks in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Key Players

In Zuccarello, the Stars get a top offensive contributor with a fiery passion that’s triple his size. This season he scored 11 goals and 26 assists for 37 points in 46 games. He also added 24 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers are 48.8 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of 3.7. He joined the Rangers as an undrafted free agent in the 2010-11 season. And over his eight-year NHL career, the 30-year-old has put up 113 goals and 239 assists for 352 career points in 509 career games.

What This Means for the Future

This will be a tough pill to swallow for Rangers fans, the much loved forward was the heart and soul of the team. Even with injury woes and significant losses this season he played with energy and class each game. However with the rebuild underway already, everyone was warned. This will allow the Rangers to stock up in draft picks and be very active come draft day. This will help towards the rebuild. For Dallas, they add some scoring depth they desperately need, and take a little pressure off their top line of Tyler Seguin, Jamie Benn, and Alexander Radulov. The

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on