NEWARK, NJ – JANUARY 12: New Jersey Devils defenseman Ben Lovejoy (12) skates during the National Hockey League game between the New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia Flyers on January 12, 2019 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The New Jersey Devils have agreed to trade defenceman Ben Lovejoy to the Dallas Stars in exchange for defenceman Connor Carrick and a third round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.

The Dallas Stars have acquired defenseman Ben Lovejoy from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for defenseman Connor Carrick and a third-round selection in the 2019 NHL Draft. — Mark Stepneski (@StarsInsideEdge) February 23, 2019

The Stars completed a trade Saturday morning with the Devils.

Key Players

In Lovejoy, the Stars get a 35-year-old stay at home defender. This season, he scored two goals and five assists for seven points in 51 games, adding 33 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers are 48.8 percent Corsi-For and a relative Corsi of +0.8. Those totals are about the same as last season, where he scored two goals and six assists for eight points in 57 games. Over his 11-year NHL career, Lovejoy has played for the Devils, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Anaheim Ducks. In that time, he has 20 goals and 79 assists for 99 career points in 524 career games. He was originally signed by Pittsburgh as an undrafted free agent out of the NCAA.

In Carrick, the Devils get a 24-year-old defender known more for his puck-moving ability than his defensive play. This season, he scored one goal and three assists for four points in just 14 games, adding 13 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers are 49.2 percent Corsi-for and a relative Corsi of -3.1. Those totals are down compared to last season, where he scored four goals and eight assists for 12 points in 47 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Over his five-year NHL career, Carrick has played for the Stars, Maple Leafs, and Washington Capitals. In that time, he has 10 goals and 24 assists for 34 career points in 181 career games. He was originally drafted in the fifth round, 137th overall of the 2012 NHL Draft by the Capitals.

What This Means for the Future

The Devils are well out of the playoff race and looking to the future. They get good value for a 35-year-old defender who will be an unrestricted free agent on July 1st. Meanwhile, the Stars, who are clinging to a playoff spot, add an experienced defender for the stretch run. They hope that Lovejoy can help to solidify their bottom pair and help in their attempt to hold off the many playoff challengers in the Western Conference.

