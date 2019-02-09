DALLAS, TEXAS – JANUARY 19: Ben Bishop #30 of the Dallas Stars blocks a shot on goal against the Winnipeg Jets in the third period at American Airlines Center on January 19, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Stars have announced that they have placed starting netminder Ben Bishop on injured reserve. The move is retroactive to February 4th.

The Stars have put Ben Bishop on IR with an upper body injury. Monty says that he should be ready by Tuesday’s game in Florida. pic.twitter.com/SnS1EcwQGG — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) February 8, 2019

Bishop is dealing with an upper-body injury and was unable to back up Anton Khudobin on Thursday night against the Nashville Predators. The team had called up Landon Bow to back up Khudobin on Thursday night. Moving Bishop to the injured reserve will now allow him to stay with the team and be ready to play by Tuesday.

Bishop has been stellar for the Stars this season. He has a record of 19-12-2 and has a goals-against average of 2.30 and a save percentage of .924. He has also recorded three shutouts.

Over his career Bishop has a record of 193-109-32 with a goals-against average of 2.35 and a save percentage of .919.

Bishop signed a six-year deal worth $29.5 million on May 12th, 2017 with the Stars after they acquired his rights from the Los Angeles Kings.

Khudobin To Start Again On Saturday

With Bishop out, Khudobin will start again on Saturday night. Khudobin has played well as the Stars backup. He has posted a record of 9-9-3 with a goals-against average of 2.42 and a save percentage of .924.

The Stars don’t expect Bishop to be out for long, however, and hope he will be able to return to duty against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night.

The duo of Bishop and Khudobin are amongst the league’s best. They are both currently rank in the top six in both save percentage and goals against average amongst goalies who have played at least 20 games.

The Stars currently sit third in the Central division, trailing the Nashville Predators by nine points. They will look to gain some ground on Saturday as they play visitor to the Arizona Coyotes.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on