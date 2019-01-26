Last Word on Hockey brings you another round of NHL Trade Rumours. With today’s rumours focusing on the Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings, and Montreal Canadiens.

Dallas Stars:

Rumour: On Thursday’s 31 Thoughts by Elliotte Friedman he mentioned that the Stars may be looking to shop Mattias Janmark.

Analysis: Janmark has scored only three goals this year for the Stars. The veteran forward could draw interest for teams looking for a rental for their playoff push. Despite the low numbers statistically, Janmark has been playing on the top line for the Stars this season. Along with Janmark, the Stars are also shopping Valeri Nichushkin and Brett Ritchie.

Detroit Red Wings

The Rumour: According to Chris Nichols, Darren Dreger of TSN is saying that the Wings are unlikely to trade Andreas Athanasiou unless it’s a can’t miss opportunity for them.

Analysis: The Red Wings come into the All-Star break with a losing record and are in the midst of a rebuild. Even though they may look at trading goaltender Jimmy Howard, one player that they are not looking to trade is Anthanasiou. He is currently second in goals on the team (17) and third in points (30). He is a strong third-line center for the Wings along with playing on their second powerplay unit. With two years left on his contract, it is unlikely that the Ontario native will be leaving Detroit anytime soon.

Montreal Canadiens

The Rumour: According to TSN hockey Insider Pierre Lebrun the Habs are exploring the idea of trading Joel Armia.

Analysis: The Habs acquired Armia from the Winnipeg Jets in the off-season for a pair of picks in this year’s draft. Armia is set to become an RFA at the end of the season and could benefit a playoff contender as a rental. This move would also make room for guys like Kenny Agostino and Matthew Peca to continue to see playoff time once Andrew Shaw returns from injury. Trading Armia would definitely make sense for the Habs moving forward.

