The Toronto Maple Leafs have agreed to trade defencemen Connor Carrick to the Dallas Stars in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.

In Carrick, the Stars acquire a young defenceman who can fit in the bottom pair of their defensive core. Last season he scored four goals and eight assists for 12 points in 47 games. He also added 27 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 52.6 percent Corsi-For with a relative Corsi of +3.2. Over his four-year NHL career, Carrick has played for the Washington Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs. He has scored nine goals and 21 assists for 30 points in 167 career NHL games. He is scoreless in six career Stanley Cup Playoff games. Carrick was originally drafted in the fifth round, 137th overall in the 2012 NHL Draft by the Leafs.

The Leafs have decided to ship Carrick out due to the fact that he doesn’t fit into the team’s roster this season. He was beat out by Martin Marincin for a spot on the roster. Carrick would have needed to go on waivers before he could be sent to the AHL.

At 24, Carrick brings four years of NHL experience under his belt with both the Caps and Leafs. He is known as a puck-moving defenseman. Carrick could finally see some solid playing time with his new team, over the course of his career he has only played in 50 games only once in his career. This came during the 2016-17 season. It will be interesting to see if Carrick is able to put up better numbers with his new team and expanded playing time.

