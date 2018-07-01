TORONTO, ON – FEBRUARY 07: Dallas Stars Left Wing Antoine Roussel (21) in warm ups prior to the regular season NHL game between the Dallas Stars and Toronto Maple Leafs on February 7, 2017 at Air Canada Centre in Toronto, ON. (Photo by Gerry Angus/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Vancouver Canucks will sign UFA forward Antoine Roussel to a 4-year $13 million dollar contract. The deal is worth $3.25 million per season AAV. The contract carries him through the 2021-22 season.

Hearing Ryan deal is approx 3×3.125 and Czarnik 2×1.25 in CAL; word out of VAN is Beagle is 4×3 and Roussel 4×3.25 — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2018

Roussel has spent his entire six-year NHL career with the Dallas Stars. Last season, Roussel scored five goals and added 12 assists for 17 points while racking up 126 penalty minutes in 73 games. His possession numbers were 52.4 percent Corsi-For, and +1.5 relative Corsi. Over his career, he has put up 64 goals and 77 assists for 141 points in 413 games. He has also racked up 806 penalty minutes. Roussel has added two goals and five points in 19 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The road to the NHL was a long one for Roussel. After going undrafted in the 2010 NHL entry draft, Roussel signed an AHL contract with the Providence Bruins on August 9th, 2010. He split time with their ECHL affiliate as well that season but was not offered another contract. The following season Roussel was invited to the Vancouver Canucks prospect camp. His play earned him a contract with their AHL affiliate at that time Chicago Wolves. He played one season with the Wolves, before signing a contract with the Dallas Stars on July 2nd, 2012. Roussel split time between the NHL and AHL in his first season with Stars, before finally earning a full-time roster spot in 2013-2014.

Where Roussel Fits into the Lineup

Roussel is a depth player who will bring some toughness and grit to the lineup. While not the most offensive player, Roussel is still capable of putting up double-digit totals in goals. He is an extremely hard worker and a very effective penalty killer. Roussel likes to throw his body around, and get under the skin of his opponents. While he has shown he can be moved up and down in the lineup, he is best suited on the bottom two lines.

