TORONTO, CANADA – OCTOBER 02: Chris Terry #15 of the Montreal Canadiens skates with Roman Polak #46 of the Toronto Maple Leafs during an NHL preseason game at Air Canada Centre on October 2, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images) .

The Dallas Stars signed free agent defenseman Roman Polak to a one-year contract. Financial terms have not yet been released.

Roman Polak will play with the Stars next season. One year deal. — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) July 1, 2018

Polak’s Career

Over his 13-year NHL career, Polak has played for the St. Louis Blues, the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the San Jose Sharks. He has scored 25 goals and 102 assists for 127 career points and added 550 career penalty minutes in 688 games played. He has averaged 18:58 minutes of ice time per game. Last season, he scored two goals and 10 assists for 12 points in 54 games for the Leafs. His Corsi For Percentage was 47.9 and his relative Corsi was -2.3. He also added 46 minutes in penalties.

Polak has played in 58 career playoff games. In those 58 games, Polak has three points, is minus 12 and has 44 penalty minutes. Polak had 19 penalty minutes in nine playoff games with the Blues in 2011-12. He has averaged 17:22 minutes of ice time per game in his 58 playoff games. He played in all seven games in the Leafs first-round loss to the Boston Bruins. Polak recorded one assist.

Polak was originally drafted in the sixth round, 180th overall in the 2004 NHL Draft by the St. Louis Blues. He played eight seasons for the Blues before being traded to the Maple Leafs in 2015-16. Polak had 79 points in 424 games played with the Blues. His best offensive season was in 2008-09. He had 15 points in 69 games averaging 21:32 minutes of ice time.

Polak played parts of two seasons with the Maple Leafs before being traded to the Sharks. After 24 games with the Sharks, the Maple Leafs signed him as a free agent before the 2016-17 season.

